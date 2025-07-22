Advertisement
Researchers say hackers exploited a security flaw in software widely used by governments, businesses

By Joseph Menn, Ellen Nakashima
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

The breaches in the United States and other countries took advantage of a disastrous security flaw that drew attention this month, after Microsoft issued a patch that fixed only part of the problem in SharePoint.

Hackers connected to the Chinese Government were behind at least some of the widespread attacks in the past few days on organisations that use collaboration software from Microsoft, defenders working on the intrusions said in interviews.

