Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Researchers said the shipwreck was British frigate HMS Hind - it intercepted American ships in the Atlantic

By Leo Sands
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

The Sanday wreck is believed to be the 18th-century HMS Hind, a navy frigate that became a whaling vessel. Photo / Wessex Archaeology, Orkney Islands Council

The Sanday wreck is believed to be the 18th-century HMS Hind, a navy frigate that became a whaling vessel. Photo / Wessex Archaeology, Orkney Islands Council

Ferocious winter storms are not unusual on the remote island of Sanday, jutting off Scotland’s northern coast.

But when a storm buffeted a beach there last year, a long-buried surprise was revealed beneath the sand: A 9m wooden shipwreck.

The mystery of the oak hull’s provenance was revealed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save