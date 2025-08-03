A wolf in Yellowstone. Photo / Supplied

Three decades after wolves were reintroduced in Yellowstone National Park, aspen stands are recovering, a new analysis suggests.

Published in Forest Ecology and Management, the study looks at what happened after 1995, when wolves were reintroduced to the park.

During most of the 20th century, there were no apex predators in the park aside from bears and cougars, and elk increased to record numbers.

In previous years, the elk had kept young aspen to 1m or less in height, preventing the trees from growing to their natural height of up to 12m.

Now that wolves are back and bears and cougars prey on elk in the park, the researchers write, elk numbers are down and aspen stands are growing new trees again, with young trees more than 5cm in diameter at breast height found for the first time in more than 80 years.