Researchers found a 152-fold increase in sapling and young-tree density with wolves’ return

By Erin Blakemore
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

A wolf in Yellowstone. Photo / Supplied

Three decades after wolves were reintroduced in Yellowstone National Park, aspen stands are recovering, a new analysis suggests.

Published in Forest Ecology and Management, the study looks at what happened after 1995, when wolves were reintroduced to the park.

During most of the 20th century, there were no apex

