Researchers are equipping sharks with sensors that may help predict the power and path of hurricanes

By Dino Grandoni
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

The researchers chose mako sharks because they return to the surface often, enabling tags to relay information to satellites. Photo / file

In the so-bad-it’s-good TV movie Sharknado, heroes armed with bombs and chain saws battle sharks tossed inland by a hurricane.

In reality, biologists have found a way for sharks to help anticipate the next big storm.

Researchers are enlisting sharks as mobile marine monitors, attaching sensors to their dorsal

