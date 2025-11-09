Advertisement
Research reveals how income levels can affect retirees’ health, social life and cognitive skills

Shannon Najmabadi
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

New research reveals stark disparities in retirement experiences based on income, with implications for senior citizens' overall health and wellbeing. Photo / Logan Cyrus, for The Washington Post

Financial wellbeing can have an outsize imprint on older people’s quality of life, affecting their physical health, social life and even cognitive skills, new research shows.

Lower-income seniors are more likely to experience mental confusion, spend less time pursuing hobbies, and face difficulties with everyday tasks such as climbing

