Research on extremism removed from US Justice Dept website

AFP
The Department of Justice has removed a report showing that far-right extremists commit most US terror killings. Photo / Getty Images

A paper on domestic terrorism detailing far-right extremist violence in the United States has been removed from the Justice Department’s website, AFP confirmed today.

The research summary from the National Institute of Justice concluded that “far-right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist extremists”

