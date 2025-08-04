Advertisement
Premium

Research is largest and longest clinical trial yet to examine effects of ultra-processed foods on weight

By Alice Callahan
New York Times·
6 mins to read

The study suggests that even if a person follows a healthy diet, there’s an added benefit to choosing minimally processed foods over ultra-processed ones. Photo / 123RF

New research suggests that people can lose more weight by avoiding ultra-processed foods, even those that are typically considered healthy.

The study, published today in the journal Nature Medicine, is the largest and longest clinical trial yet to examine the effects of ultra-processed foods on weight.

Participants lost

