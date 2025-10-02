Rescuers are digging a tunnel to reach 59 people trapped under a collapsed school in Java. Photo / Juni Kriswanto, AFP
Rescuers searching for people trapped under a collapsed school in Indonesia are hoping to dig a tunnel, at the risk of destabilising the rubble, to reach an estimated 59 still missing.
Part of the multi-storey boarding school on the main island of Java suddenly gave way on Monday asstudents gathered for afternoon prayers.
School records showed 91 people were buried under the rubble, according to the National Disaster and Mitigation Agency, and at least five people have been confirmed dead.
About 59 people remained trapped as of Wednesday night, agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said in a statement today, cautioning that the data was “dynamic and changing” as some people who survived the incident have not yet come forward.
The building folded after its foundation pillars failed to support the weight of new construction on the fourth floor of the school, said the national disaster management agency spokesman.
Lax construction standards have raised widespread concerns about building safety in Indonesia, where it is common to leave structures – particularly houses – partially completed, allowing owners to add extra floors later when their budgets permit.
This month, at least three people were killed and dozens injured when a building hosting a prayer recital collapsed in West Java province.