Distraught and tearful families waited anxiously near the site for news of their loved ones. Local residents near the school offered to let the families to stay in their homes as they waited, AFP saw.

“I’ve been here since day one. I am hoping for the best news, that my brother survives. I am still hopeful,” said Maulana Bayu Rizky Pratama, whose 17-year-old brother is missing.

“It’s been four days, I hope my brother will be found soon. I feel sad thinking of him being down there for four days,” the 28-year-old added.

Rescuers pulled five survivors from the rubble yesterday as frantic parents demanded searchers speed up efforts to find dozens of children believed to still be trapped.

Abdul Hanan, whose 14-year-old son is missing, said children under the rubble had been crying for help.

Relatives of missing students embrace as search and rescue operations continue. Photo / Juni Kriswanto, AFP

“The rescue operation must be accelerated,” he urged.

Investigations into the cause of the collapse in the town of Sidoarjo are ongoing, but initial signs point to substandard construction, experts have said.

The rescue operation is complex as vibrations happening in one place can impact other areas, said Mohammad Syafii, head of the National Search and Rescue Agency.

“So now, to reach the spot where the victims are, we have to dig an underground tunnel,” he told reporters.

But digging itself poses challenges, including possible landslides. And any tunnel will only provide an access route around 60cm wide because of the structure’s concrete columns.

Thermal-sensing drones are being used to locate survivors and the deceased as the 72-hour “golden period” for best survival chances comes to an end.

The operation could last longer than seven days if people are still missing, a search and rescue agency official told AFP.

The school collapse was so violent it sent tremors across the neighbourhood, said local resident Ani.

“I felt a vibration and then I heard a noise. I immediately ran to save myself. I didn’t realise at first it was a building collapse,” the grocery stall owner told AFP.

AFP saw rescuers in orange uniforms appearing to snake cameras under the rubble to hunt for traces of survivors.

Signs of life have been detected in several areas, said rescue official Emi Freezer of the National Search and Rescue Agency.

Water and food was being sent in, but access was through a single point, he said.

“The main structure has totally collapsed,” he added.

Officials say weak foundation pillars failed after an extra floor was added. Photo / Juni Kriswanto, AFP

The operation was complicated by an earthquake, which struck offshore yesterday, briefly halting the search.

Local charitable organisations have set up posts offering families food and drink around the ruins.

The building folded after its foundation pillars failed to support the weight of new construction on the fourth floor of the school, said the national disaster management agency spokesman.

Lax construction standards have raised widespread concerns about building safety in Indonesia, where it is common to leave structures – particularly houses – partially completed, allowing owners to add extra floors later when their budgets permit.

This month, at least three people were killed and dozens injured when a building hosting a prayer recital collapsed in West Java province.

-Agence France-Presse