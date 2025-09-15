A 32-year-old was rescued after hours stranded in his ute in Tasmania’s Arthur River. Photo / Tasmania Police

A man has been rescued after his ute was partially submerged in dangerous waters in Tasmania’s northwest.

Emergency crews – including the Surf Life Saving Tasmania Swift Water Rescue Unit, Ambulance Tasmania and Tasmania Police Search and Rescue – were called in to save the 32-year-old near West Takone on Saturday.

The man was almost swept away by extreme waters while trying to wade out to the 4WD stuck in the Arthur River.

He was stranded in the vehicle for hours before officials in an inflatable rescue boat were able to retrieve him.

Tasmania Police Inspector Adam Spencer said the man was “lucky” not to be swept away by the river current as they were able to bring him back to land.