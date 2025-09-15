“The situation could well have had a tragic ending,” he said.
“Once he got into difficulty, it was fortunate he was able to cling to the vehicle and pull himself up out of the water and take refuge in the tray of the ute.
“It’s yet another warning that people simply should not be taking risks by entering flowing water or flooded areas, whether it’s in their 4WD or car, or other means, such as wading into the water or swimming.”
Police are still unsure how the vehicle ended up in the river, but first reports suggest a group were four-wheel-driving near the area before one attempted to cross the water and rolled into a section of the Arthur River.
“Tasmania Police will investigate the driver and any offences committed by them will be prosecuted,” Spencer said.
