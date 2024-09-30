The Nevada Republican Party said in a statement it “strongly condemns the deplorable statue of [former] president Donald J. Trump recently hung from a crane”.

It continued: “While families drive through Las Vegas, they are forced to view this offensive marionette, designed intentionally for shock value rather than meaningful dialogue.”

“President Trump and Republicans are focused on delivering results that matter - reducing inflation, securing our borders, creating jobs, and ensuring a brighter future for all Americans.

“While Democrats, especially [US Vice-President] Kamala Harris, continue to prioritise shock value over substance, president Trump is the only candidate in this race standing up for working men and women across Nevada.”

The naked Trump is held aloft by a crane on an industrial estate outside Las Vegas, and according to local media is expected to be moved and taken on tour on Tuesday.

The artists behind the effigy claim the depiction of Donald Trump as nude was "a bold statement on transparency".

Attempts by the Telegraph to contact the artists, who reportedly want to remain anonymous, were unsuccessful. The leasing agent for the land where the sculpture was installed declined to provide any additional information.

TheWrap reported the Trump effigy has been named Crooked and Obscene by its creators, who want those who see it to “think critically about political influence”.

It comes days after a rally in Wisconsin where Trump boasted of his “adding: “Much better than sleepy Joe [Biden].”

In 2016, Joshua “Ginger” Monroe, an artist, installed several naked statues of Trump in major cities including Seattle, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“It wasn’t about personally humiliating him but more about getting the message out to the republic,” Monroe told Cleveland Magazine the following year.

“The reason we show Trump’s veins [is] to show a visible representation of his thin skin. Him without any armour - whether it’s an Armani suit, his lawyers around him.”