The Jeffrey Epstein case has President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress under pressure from Democrats and the Maga base. Photo / Doug Mills, the New York Times

Republicans are stopping votes on legislation over fear Democrats will bring in Epstein amendments

The House has largely come to a halt as Republican leaders struggle to assuage an irate group of lawmakers who are demanding that the Justice Department release files related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The House will adjourn tomorrow, a day earlier than expected, for its month-long recess from Washington after Republicans blocked any legislation from reaching the chamber floor for a vote this week.

Republicans on the House Rules Committee - which is the last stop before legislation hits the House floor - have for the second week in a row refused to meet, in fear of retaliation from constituents and members of the Maga base who want the Trump Administration to release the files.

Democrats on the panel have repeatedly dared Republicans to vote against amendments that, if adopted by the House and Senate, would force the Justice Department to release all documents related to Epstein and jump-start oversight investigations in the GOP-led House.

Representative Ralph Norman (Republican-South Carolina), a member of the House Freedom Caucus who sits on the Rules Committee, said voting on Democratic amendments “is not a good use of our time”.