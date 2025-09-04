Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Republican states lend troops to Trump drive in Democrat strongholds as crime rocks own cities

By David W. Chen
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Officers with the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the Metropolitan Police Department conduct a traffic stop in Washington, on August 15. Republican governors who have mustered National Guard troops for deployment in blue-state cities may re-examine their deployments if federal intervention significantly brings crime down. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, The New York Times

Officers with the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the Metropolitan Police Department conduct a traffic stop in Washington, on August 15. Republican governors who have mustered National Guard troops for deployment in blue-state cities may re-examine their deployments if federal intervention significantly brings crime down. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, The New York Times

When Tennessee’s Republican Governor, Bill Lee, dispatched his National Guard troops to Washington DC to support President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime, Democrats and other critics wondered why he didn’t keep them within state lines.

Memphis, Tennessee, after all, has long been one of the most dangerous United States cities,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save