Republican blasted over gun Christmas picture after Michigan school shooting

Republican Thomas Massie posted the picture of his family on social media. Photo / Twitter

An American politician has been blasted after posting a Christmas card style photo with his heavily armed family just days after four teenagers were killed in a school shooting.

Republican Thomas Massie posted the picture of his family on social media. The caption read: "Merry Christmas. PS. Santa, please bring ammo".

It comes as America's gun debate starts to swirl again after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly shot more than half a dozen people at a school in Michigan.

Four teens were killed in the shooting and Crumbley's parents are now facing charges related to the shooting.

Many commentators quickly linked Massie's photo to the recent killings.

"Wow, this week that is exceptionally heartless. Mindless. Just devoid of any soul. Do the 'Keep Christ in Christmas' folk see Jesus here?" one person wrote.

"4 families lost children to a gun Christmas present, either insensitive or stupid?" another added.

"All you need is Jesus holding his weapon of choice to complete this lovely scene," a third said.

The politician has not yet made it clear why he posted the photo but has previously been outspoken on Americans' right to bear arms.

Massie was elected to Congress in November 2012. He is a representative of Kentucky's fourth district.

He made a name for himself while studying at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the early 90s where he developed a type of touch screen technology - earning him millions.

The father-of-four supports stereotypical republican policies including anti-abortion, the right to bear arms and Donald Trump's wall.

Despite his support for Trump while he was in office, Massie was blasted by the then-president for trying to support a two-trillion-dollar Covid support package.

"Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT state, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress," Trump tweeted early Friday.