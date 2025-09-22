Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Report finds New York teacher’s aide had sexual relationship with 17‑year‑old student

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Ocean Valentine began the inappropriate relationship by messaging with the student on Instagram. Photo / The New York Post.

Ocean Valentine began the inappropriate relationship by messaging with the student on Instagram. Photo / The New York Post.

A teacher’s aide at a New York high school has been dismissed after an investigation uncovered her inappropriate relationship with a student.

Ocean Valentine, 22, was suspected of having a sexual relationship with a male student after a classmate saw the messages she had sent him, the New York Post reports.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save