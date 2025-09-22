Valentine first approached the 17-year-old at Urban Assembly Early College High School of Emergency Medicine in May 2022.

The student found her Instagram after she told him she was “active” on the platform.

Valentine and the student soon moved to text messaging, their relationship evolving into a sexual one by June of that year, according to the Daily Mail.

The pair would leave school during lunch times to perform sexual acts at the student’s apartment, and on one instance had sex at a local pool hall while celebrating his 18th birthday.

Phone records confirmed a total of 34 calls exchanged between the two, including 12 outside of school hours.

The SCI report recommended the Department of Education (DOE) amend its social media policy to forbid educators from communicating with students from their personal accounts and devices.

But in a statement to the New York Post, the DOE said the policy already prohibits school employees from messaging students.

“NYC Public Schools’ social media policy makes clear that staff should not communicate with currently enrolled students on their personal social media sites,” the statement said.

“We take these standards seriously, and we expect all employees to uphold the highest level of professionalism in their interactions with students.”

The DOE said the “safety and wellbeing” of students is the agency’s “highest priority”.

Valentine was dismissed for the misconduct after initially being suspended without pay.

A second employee at the school is reportedly being investigated for having a sexual relationship with a female student.

The student is alleging the male teacher also stole $5000 from her.