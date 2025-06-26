Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Report claims that US will require Tehran to give up weapons-grade nuclear fuel

By Henry Bodkin
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

A satellite photo by Maxar Technologies, shows craters and ash on the ridge at the Fordow underground complex in Iran after US strikes. Photo / Maxar Technologies

A satellite photo by Maxar Technologies, shows craters and ash on the ridge at the Fordow underground complex in Iran after US strikes. Photo / Maxar Technologies

Donald Trump will demand that Iran hands over all its enriched uranium as the price for peace, according to Israeli sources.

A report ahead of next week’s United States-Iran talks said America requires the Islamic Republic to give up any nuclear fuel enriched to 60% or more, which is near

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World