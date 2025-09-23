Each dog is shown with a collar and ring, their heads angled the same way and their bodies lowered diagonally across the picture plane.

Chalk sketches beneath the paint of The Night Watch, uncovered with the help of curators, restorers, and scientists, confirmed Lenders’ hypothesis about Rembrandt’s inspiration.

“The Night Watch is Rembrandt’s most famous painting and we always think that it was created out of nothing, out of his genius,” Taco Dibbits, the director of the Rijksmuseum, told AFP.

“But Rembrandt, like the great Italian masters Michelangelo and Raphael, used works of art by artists before him to make his own compositions.”

Although discreet, the dog is renowned by art lovers for bringing a vitality to the colossal 363cm by 437cm group portrait representing a company of Amsterdam’s 17th-century civic militia.

The animal has been the subject of debate among canine specialists through the years.

“One says it’s a Dutch smouse, the other one says it’s a French Wolf de Bretagne so there’s a lot of discussion but of course Rembrandt was an artist and Van de Venne was an artist, so they took the liberty an artist has to change things so in a sense they created their own breed.”

While Dibbits credited “well informed luck” for the find, he said such discovery could only have happened with the help of “Operation Night Watch”, a large-scale public restoration project launched in 2019.

“You would say, well, the painting is so famous, everything has already been discovered,” he said,

“But of course you always with art discover new things and that’s why Rembrandt is such a great artist.”

- Agence France-Presse