The final group safely reached Qudang township, where local rescue teams provided food, medicine, heating and oxygen equipment, and warm clothing, CCTV reported.

More than 900 personnel – including police, firefighters, medical workers, and local residents forming yak transport teams – were involved in the rescue, the state broadcaster reported.

Search-and-rescue teams, including some equipped with horses and drones, launched a days-long effort to get the hikers to safety, according to state media, with villagers also assisting with oxen and horses.

Local outlets were reporting that the hikers were trapped partway up the mountain at an elevation of about 16,400 feet (5000m), mostly at tourist campsites. The summit of Mt Everest has an altitude of some 29,000 feet (8840m).

After days trapped by blizzards, the final trekkers stranded on Mount Everest have been rescued in a massive operation led by Chinese authorities. Photo / The Washington Post

One of those trapped, 41-year-old Eric Wen, recalled trekking for 19km through mostly heavy snow on his descent.

“Thankfully, some people ahead of us were breaking trail, leaving footprints we could follow – that made it a little easier,” he told Reuters. “Otherwise, it would’ve been impossible for us to make it out on our own.”

One part of Everest is in Nepal and the other part is in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. Nepal authorities told the Kathmandu Post that no climbers or tourists were trapped in the recent weather on Nepal’s side.

A large number of Chinese tourists had flocked to the area – a designated scenic site – because of the holiday period.

The full ascent to Mt Everest’s peak can take about two months, including the time taken to acclimatise to the extreme altitude. The increasing popularity of the climb with tourists, leading to traffic jams on some of its paths, has pushed Nepal to move to restricting permits to more experienced hikers.

While more than 6000 hikers have successfully ascended Everest, hundreds have died on its slopes.

