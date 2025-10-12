Advertisement
Reinventing the garage as a porch, an art studio, or a good place for game day

Shannon Sims
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Jamie Sterling Pitt, an artist, who made his garage an art studio, with in-progress works scattered around, in Houston on September 23, 2025. In Houston, people are renovating their garages to make room for parties, crafts and football. Photo / Meridith Kohut, The New York Times

In Houston, when football season kicks off, so does garage season.

In this car-bound city, and beyond, vehicles are being pushed aside to give the garage a second act.

Take Melissa Spence: On many evenings, she can be found relaxing with friends in her garage, feet up on a cooler,

