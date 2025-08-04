Bicyclers and cherry blossoms along the Kamo River in Kyoto, Japan. Experts warn Japan’s beloved cherry trees are blooming earlier due to the warmer climate, or sometimes not fully blossoming. File photo / Hiroko Masuike, The New York Times

Records fall as Japan’s heat streak continues after hottest June and July since data collection began in 1898

Seventeen heat records were broken in Japan yesterday, the weather agency said, after the country sweltered through its hottest ever June and July.

Heatwaves are becoming more intense and frequent worldwide because of human-caused climate change, scientists say, and Japan is no exception.

The city of Komatsu, in the central region of Ishikawa, saw a new record of 40.3C, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Toyama city in Toyama prefecture, also in the central region, hit 39.8C, the highest temperature since records began, according to the agency.

Fifteen other locations across cities and towns soared to new highs between 35.7C and 39.8C, added the JMA, which monitors temperatures at more than 900 points in Japan.