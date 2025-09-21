“Hi, you guys. I don’t even really know what to say,” Kiser, who is from Arizona, began.

“I’m gonna be honest, it’s been a minute since I’ve obviously come on here. Not gonna lie, I’m really nervous right now. I don’t really know if there’s any, like, right way to start this video, but I’m gonna do my best. Just first off, wanna say thank you if you’re here.”

She went on to say that during her time away from the camera, she’s really missed “getting to chat” with her 4.4 million followers every day.

“I know that might sound silly to a lot of people, but I really do love this community that we have here, and I hope that in coming back and sharing a little bit of what I choose to, I can reconnect with you guys and hopefully help anyone who is maybe going through a similar situation,” she continued.

She also mentioned that while she’s returning to social media, she has no plans to mislead anyone about what happened, and on the flip side – share every personal detail about her life online from now on.

“I’m just doing my best every day to figure this out, figure my life out, so I’m just taking it day by day. I’m going to do the same thing with my content, just take it day by day,” the mum added.

“Obviously, you guys know that the last few months have been really, really hard, and I’m not gonna sugar-coat it. I’m not gonna lie, I’m not gonna sit here and act like things are fine and dandy, and I don’t want it to come off that way with me coming back and making content again.”

She also mentioned that getting back to regular programming was somewhat therapeutic, despite not knowing fully what it will look like.

“I don’t know how much I’m going to be willing to share, especially about my grief journey. The last thing I want to do is, honestly, put myself in a position where I’m sharing too much, or I’m not ready to share stuff and I share it,” she continued.

“The last thing I want to do is get on the internet and cry and like say every single way that I’m feeling because I’m really just trying to process everything as best as I can, day by day, but there are so many things that I do want to talk about, especially with my platform, and I want to talk to you guys about.

“I’m just not ready right now. I don’t know when I’ll be ready, but if you are going through anything similar, I just want to say that I love you and I’m here for you, and I understand how hard it is.”

She then got back into her usual routine, doing a thorough clean of her house, starting with the kitchen, living room, and bedrooms and putting out fresh flowers and lighting a candle.

Commenters flooded the post with support, including many of Kiser’s high-profile friends.

“We are all here for you mama, there is no right way, it’s only your way period,” Taylor Paul wrote.

“Sending you all the love,” Nara Smith added.

“I’m so happy you’re here,” said Whitney Simmons.

It was the first time the parenting and lifestyle influencer had spoken out on social media since Trigg’s death, which followed a drowning incident in the couple’s backyard pool on May 12.

Her husband Brady, who was home alone at the time of the incident, initially claimed to have lost sight of Trigg for three to five minutes before finding him in the pool.

However, the police report later cited video evidence that Trigg had been unsupervised in the backyard for more than nine minutes, and in the water for about seven of those minutes.

Police reports claim that Brady made a $25 sports bet on an NBA game around the time of the incident.

According to the report, Trigg tripped and fell into the pool. When Brady found his son at the bottom of the pool, he placed their newborn son down and jumped in to retrieve him.

He then performed CPR before calling emergency services.

Trigg was hospitalised after the incident and died six days later on May 18.

