Police have so far been unable to recover Julian Story’s head. Photo / South Australia Police

Police will launch new efforts to find the remains of South Australian man Julian Story, who was allegedly killed by his former reality TV star partner.

Former Beauty and the Geek contestant and model Tamika Chesser has been charged with the murder of Story on June 17, with police alleging she cut off his head.

Officers have so far been unable to recover Story’s head, with the wide-scale search for the Port Lincoln man’s remains halted earlier this month.

Police today revealed that information received by investigators and the use of specialist equipment had identified several additional search sites in and around Port Lincoln.

“In the days following the [alleged] murder, Major Crime detectives, local police, Water Operations Unit and the SA State Emergency Service conducted extensive searches around Port Lincoln without success,” Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke said.