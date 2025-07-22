Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Reality TV star Tamika Chesser case: Police launch new search for victim’s head

By Blair Jackson
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Police have so far been unable to recover Julian Story’s head. Photo / South Australia Police

Police have so far been unable to recover Julian Story’s head. Photo / South Australia Police

Police will launch new efforts to find the remains of South Australian man Julian Story, who was allegedly killed by his former reality TV star partner.

Former Beauty and the Geek contestant and model Tamika Chesser has been charged with the murder of Story on June 17, with police alleging

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save