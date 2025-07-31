Julian Story was allegedly murdered by his partner Tamika Chesser. Photo / South Australia Police
Police believe they have found the head of alleged murder victim Julian Story.
The grisly discovery comes weeks after his girlfriend and former Beauty and the Geek contestant Tamika Chesser allegedly murdered him and removed his head at the pair’s unit in Port Lincoln, South Australia.
South Australian Police andState Emergency Service volunteers spent more than a week fanning out across the scrubland and waters around Port Lincoln searching for Story’s head after the brutal alleged killing in June.
The search was paused on July 1 but resumed earlier this month, with police identifying several additional search sites in and around Port Lincoln.
Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke made the announcement about the grim discovery at a press conference on Thursday.