“Earlier today, police received info from a member of the public in Port Lincoln they have located in a scrub what appeared to be a human skull,” he said.

“Preliminary investigations and phone calls to forensic science centre [indicate] the remains are most likely human, and I believe they are the remains of Julian Story.

“To confirm this, those remains will be subject to further testing over the coming days.

“Those remains currently remain in Port Lincoln.”

Story’s family were contacted and updated on next steps, Fielke said.

“Hopefully we can give them some comfort that we have found all the remains of Julian.”

A dog walker made the discovery, Fielke said.

“There are some walking tracks through there. My understanding is the person who contacted us today was walking their dog in the area. The dog ran off into the scrub, it didn’t come back when called.

“They had to walk into the scrub area to find it [the head]. [The remains] were not buried. They were quite out in the open.”

Police allege Chesser murdered Story about midnight on June 17.

Story’s body was found on the afternoon of June 19 after a small fire at the unit and Chesser was arrested in the yard of the home.

Story was a Port Lincoln local, while Chesser had only recently moved to the area from Queensland.

At an earlier press conference, Fielke said there was no evidence to suggest cannibalism had played a part in the alleged killing, or that there were religious or ritualistic motivations involved.

The cause of death is still being investigated, he said, and a motive remains unknown.

“We know they were in a relationship together, and I’m not suggesting that is a motive, but it is something that is being explored,” Fielke said in an update in June.

Tamika Chesser, a former Beauty and the Geek contestant, is charged with Julian Story's murder and other offences. Photo / tamikachesser via Instagram

Police allege Chesser was captured on CCTV walking with a bag, dogs and dressed in heavy clothing in the hours after Story’s death.

Chesser has been charged with murder, destroying human remains and assaulting a police officer.

The assault matter was due to be heard at Port Lincoln Magistrates Court today, while the murder case is booked to appear in court in December.

Chesser is currently being held at a psychiatric facility.

She starred in the second series of the hit reality TV show Beauty and the Geek in 2010, finishing in second place.

She has also worked as a model for a range of brands, including Target, and appeared in men’s magazines such as Ralph and FHM, according to a profile for her on Star Now.

Her Instagram and Facebook social media profiles are filled with racy and glamorous images.

She has also posted a series of images that appear to reflect Jewish and Hindu mythology.

More to come.