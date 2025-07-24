After reviewing hours of CCTV footage and exploiting specialist equipment, the police identified new search areas this week, including scrubland around the Happy Valley Cemetery in the town and the Winter Hill Lookout.

The police said they had located some “items of interest” from the cemetery, including a T-shirt with Elvis printed on it, a wristband and a purple drink bottle.

“Those items have all been seized and have been put into forensics for further analysis,” Detective Fielke said.

“At this stage, we don’t have the results of that testing yet.”

But the detective confirmed that “general searching” for Story’s remains had now ended.

“We’ve exhausted all the areas of interest that have been made known to us,” Detective Fielke said

“We will however go back and search if we receive specific information about where Julian’s remains might be.

“But in terms of general searching in Port Lincoln, that has now stopped.”

Detective Fielke said the police had been in contact with Story’s family, and said they were happy with how the police and the community had helped them through the tragic development.

It is expected the family will hold a funeral for Story on August 6.

Story’s body was found on the afternoon of June 19 following a small fire at the unit, and Chesser was arrested in the yard of the home.

Story was a Port Lincoln local, while Chesser had only recently moved to the area from Queensland.

At an earlier press conference, Fielke said the cause of death is still being investigated and a motive remains unknown.

“We know they were in a relationship together, and I’m not suggesting that is a motive, but it is something that is being explored,” Fielke said in an update from June.

Police allege Chesser was captured on CCTV walking with a bag, dogs, and dressed in heavy clothing in the hours after Story’s death.

Chesser has been charged with murder, destroying human remains, and assaulting a police officer.

She is currently on remand at James Nash House, a psychiatric facility.

On Thursday, Fielke confirmed police had not yet spoken with Chesser about the alleged murder or Story’s remains.

“We’re not in a position yet to be able to talk to Tamika,” he said.

“We don’t have the opportunity at this point of time to interview her.

“When we do, we will, and we’re hopeful that she will be able to help us with some information.”

Fielke added he did not believe anybody in the town was “holding out” information from the police.

Chesser starred in the second series of the hit reality TV show Beauty and the Geek in 2010, finishing in second place.

She has also worked as a model for a range of brands, including Target and appeared in men’s magazines, including Ralph and FHM, a profile for her on Star Now states.

Her Instagram and Facebook social media profiles are filled with racy and glamorous images.