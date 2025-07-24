Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Reality TV star Tamika Chesser case: Police call off search for missing head of Julian Story

By Duncan Evans
news.com.au·
4 mins to read

Police have suspended the search for Julian Story's missing head. He was allegedly murdered by girlfriend Tamika Chesser. Photo / SAPOL

Police have suspended the search for Julian Story's missing head. He was allegedly murdered by girlfriend Tamika Chesser. Photo / SAPOL

South Australian Police have again suspended their search for the missing head of Julian Story, who was allegedly murdered by his former reality TV star girlfriend Tamika Chesser.

Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke announced on Thursday that searchers had failed to locate Story’s head, more than a month after his body

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save