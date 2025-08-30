In July 2023, Kennedy, then a Democratic presidential hopeful, told Fox News: “I do believe that autism comes from vaccines”.
The link between the MMR vaccine and autism was first drawn by Andrew Wakefield, a British medical researcher. His 1998 study was later found to be fraudulent, and he was barred from practising medicine in the UK.
Kennedy’s announcement comes as his Make America Healthy Again (Maha) movement remains locked in a battle with the head of the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), after she was ousted by the White House.