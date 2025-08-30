Trump cites rising diagnoses, suggesting artificial causes like drugs. Photo / Getty Images

In July 2023, Kennedy, then a Democratic presidential hopeful, told Fox News: “I do believe that autism comes from vaccines”.

The link between the MMR vaccine and autism was first drawn by Andrew Wakefield, a British medical researcher. His 1998 study was later found to be fraudulent, and he was barred from practising medicine in the UK.

Kennedy’s announcement comes as his Make America Healthy Again (Maha) movement remains locked in a battle with the head of the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), after she was ousted by the White House.

The chief of America’s top public health agency is refusing to quit after she reportedly clashed with Kennedy over vaccine policy.

Lawyers for Dr Susan Monarez have said she can only be fired directly by Trump himself, even though the White House on Wednesday said she had been removed.

The standoff comes less than a month after she was confirmed by the Senate to lead the CDC, and days after Kennedy reportedly tried to push her out.

Four other senior scientists also quit the agency, reportedly in apparent frustration at Kennedy’s leadership and sceptical stance on vaccines.

Sources told CNN that Monarez had clashed with Kennedy over vaccine policies, including an upcoming announcement that could draw links between immunisations and autism.

Another source also told the New York Times that the pair had been at odds over vaccine policy.

