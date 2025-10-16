Advertisement
Ray Ray’s big adventure: 160km into road trip, family realises their cat is on top of their van

Maggie Penman
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Ray Ray the cat in Times Square. Photo / Margaret Denardo via The Washington Post

Tony Denardo plans to run a marathon in every American state - which is why his family set out on a road trip to Keene, New Hampshire, late last month.

The Denardos brought their youngest child and three of her friends with them and decided to continue on to

