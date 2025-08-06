A rare 1937 first edition of The Hobbit has been discovered in a Bristol house clearance. Photo / Auctioneum

Rare first edition of The Hobbit sells for $97,000 at auction

A rare first edition of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit has sold for £43,000 ($97,000) at auction, after it was found during a house clearance in southwest England.

Purchased by a private collector in the United Kingdom, the book is one of 1500 original copies of the British author’s seminal fantasy novel that were published in 1937.

Of those, only “a few hundred are believed to still remain”, according to the auction house Auctioneum, which discovered the book on a bookcase at a home in Bristol.

Bidders from around the world drove the price up by more than four times what the auction house expected for the manuscript.

“It’s a wonderful result, for a very special book,” said Auctioneum rare books specialist Caitlin Riley.