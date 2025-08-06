Advertisement
Rare first edition of The Hobbit sells for $97,000 at auction

AFP
2 mins to read

A rare 1937 first edition of The Hobbit has been discovered in a Bristol house clearance. Photo / Auctioneum

A rare first edition of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit has sold for £43,000 ($97,000) at auction, after it was found during a house clearance in southwest England.

Purchased by a private collector in the United Kingdom, the book is one of 1500 original copies of the British author’s seminal fantasy

