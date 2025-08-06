“The surviving books from the initial print run are now considered some of the most sought-after books in modern literature,” Auctioneum said in a statement.
Auctioneum unearthed the book during a routine house clearance after its owner died.
“Nobody knew it was there,” Riley said. “It was just a run-of-the-mill bookcase.”
“It was clearly an early Hobbit at first glance, so I just pulled it out and began to flick through it, never expecting it to be a true first edition,” she said.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” she added, calling it an “unimaginably rare find”.
The copy is bound in light green cloth and features rare black-and-white illustrations by Tolkien, who created his beloved Middle-earth setting while he was a professor at the University of Oxford.
The book was passed down in the family library of Hubert Priestley, a botanist connected to the university.
It is likely that the men knew each other, according to Auctioneum, which said Priestley and Tolkien shared mutual correspondence with author C.S. Lewis, who was also at Oxford.
The Hobbit, which was followed by the epic series The Lord of the Rings, has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide.
The sagas were turned into a hit movie franchise in the 2000s.
A first edition of The Hobbit with a handwritten note in Elvish by the author sold for £137,000 ($308,402) at Sotheby’s in June 2015.
– Agence France-Presse