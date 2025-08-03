Advertisement
Rare aerial imagery shows displacement and destruction in Gaza

By Heidi Levine, Joshua Yang, Evan Hill, Sammy Westfall
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Many people are living in crowded tent settlements packed into roundabouts, courtyards and between rubble in Gaza City. Photo / Heidi Levine, For The Washington Post

Blocks upon blocks of crumbling buildings, punctuated by vast tent encampments. Scenes of devastation where neighbourhoods once stood.

A chance to ride along on a Jordanian aid flight last Wednesday local time carrying out airdrops over the Gaza Strip offered a rare opportunity for low-altitude aerial views of the scale

