Russian law enforcement officers working at the site of a bridge collapse in the Vygonichi District of the Bryansk region. Photo / AFP

Russian law enforcement officers working at the site of a bridge collapse in the Vygonichi District of the Bryansk region. Photo / AFP

At least seven people were killed and dozens injured after a bridge collapsed on to a railway in a Russian region bordering Ukraine, officials said, in an incident the railway operator blamed on “illegal interference”.

A train travelling from the Russian border town of Klimovo to the capital Moscow was derailed in the incident late on Saturday, local time, authorities said, without giving details.

Videos posted on social media showed rescuers working at the site of a large mound of rubble covering what appeared to be a train belonging to national operator Russian Railways, while another showed people shouting in distress.

“There are seven dead as a result of the collapse of a bridge on to railway tracks,” Aleksandr Bogomaz, the Bryansk region’s governor, wrote on Telegram.

At least 69 others were injured, including three children, he added.