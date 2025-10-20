Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Raiding the jewellery box: Rush to cash in on family heirlooms, gold necklaces - as well as gold bars

Dionne Searcey
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Jonathan Dominguez checks the quality of Chinese wedding jewellery a customer was selling at Bullion Exchanges, a gold trading store on 47th Street in the Diamond District of New York, on October 16. Gold prices are soaring to historic levels, drawing newcomers and regulars alike. Photo / Ashley Gilbertson, The New York Times

Jonathan Dominguez checks the quality of Chinese wedding jewellery a customer was selling at Bullion Exchanges, a gold trading store on 47th Street in the Diamond District of New York, on October 16. Gold prices are soaring to historic levels, drawing newcomers and regulars alike. Photo / Ashley Gilbertson, The New York Times

The lights weren’t even on yet at Bullion Exchanges in midtown Manhattan, but a customer was already standing outside, holding a crumpled Target bag stuffed with what she hoped were valuable treasures.

Jennifer Tessler had rummaged through a drawer to dig out a few pieces of her long-dead mother’s gold

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save