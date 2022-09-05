An 18-year-old accused of robbing a store with a machete has unloaded on reporters. Video / Nine Network

WARNING: Offensive language

An 18-year-old man has targeted two journalists' families in a confronting and expletive-laden tirade after he allegedly robbed a Queensland service station with a machete.

Charlie Woolfe-Moore was confronted by a 7 News and 9 News journalist on Saturday at a Gold Coast police watchhouse in Southport after he was arrested and charged over the alleged crime.

Woolfe-Moore did not take kindly to the extra attention he was receiving from the reporters.

"I didn't f***ing rob the store, get out of my f***ing face," he shouted as he walked past the journalists.

"F**k you 7 News, f**k you 9 News."

The Labrador teen was arrested and charged by police on Thursday night after police allege he robbed a Puma NightOwl service station on Government Rd while armed with a machete.

Police allege Woolfe-Moore threatened a 48-year-old female store attendant, who placed the till on the counter.

The 18-year-old then allegedly grabbed the cash and fled. He was arrested at a Government Rd park.

He was charged with armed robbery and drug possession after police allegedly found Xanax on him.

Queensland Police called the alleged incident "an extremely concerning act".

"It's extremely unpleasant and you wouldn't wish it on anyone," Queensland Police senior planning officer Ben Nielsen said.

When asked by the reporters if he would be fighting the charges, the Woolfe-Moore screamed "f**k yes c**t" as he stormed off into Southport police station.

But when he later emerged, the two journalists were still there waiting for him.

"Round two let's go, give me the mic," the teen said with a smirk on his face as he grabbed the journalists' microphones.

A teenager is accused of robbing his local service station while armed with a machete, and while he was high on prescription drugs.



He was arrested at the scene, walking free on bail today. @maccolahan9 #9News pic.twitter.com/PtLSwzGr84 — 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) September 2, 2022

"I didn't rob that store, so you guys can go jam it up your a**e."

"I remember walking home and then I got arrested for some bulls**t."

"Bro you're re****ed, why would I go rob a store and then walk through the park and walk back to the place I just robbed?"

When asked by the 9 News journalist how he found his night in the watchhouse, the teen decided to target the reporter's family.

"Yeah pretty good. Your mum came around and she came visit me, I had a pretty good time," Woolfe-Moore said.

"I'm probably going to see her again, that sounds like a good idea to me."

The teen then turned his attention to the 7 News journalist.

"I'm going to see his mum, then I'm going to see your sister," he said pointing at the 7 News reporter.

When the journalist revealed that he did not have a sister, Woolfe-Moore unleashed another verbal attack.

"Well, you will in nine months won't you," he fired back with a smile on his face.

When the 7 News journalist did not respond, the teen let out a slight chuckle.

On Friday, Woolfe-Moore appeared at Southport Magistrates Court, where the matter was adjourned and he was released on bail.

But one of the 18-year-old's bail conditions was that he was banned from coming within 50m of the service station.

'Good, it's a sh*t servo anyway,' he said when asked about the ban by the reporters.

Woolfe-Moore is due to front court again later this month.