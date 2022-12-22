Alan Dare with his wife Kerry. Photo / Supplied

A suspicious fire has come close to destroying the home of Queensland police shooting victim Alan Dare.

Dare, 58, was shot dead by Gareth, Nathaniel and Stacey Train as he ran to the aid of two police officers who were executed by the evil trio.

Firefighters saved the property in Wieambilla from the out-of-control blaze that has raged through the surrounding area this week.

Fire officials are treating the bush fire as suspicious but are unsure what ignited it.

“There’s a few things at the point of origin we’ve identified and we’ve got two experienced fire investigators coming up early next week,” Rural Fire Service regional manager for the south-west region, Superintendent Wayne Waltisbuhl, told the ABC.

“They’ll take over from our local people who’ve uncovered a few things that we need to investigate a lot closer.”

Police officers Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold were shot dead at close range by the Trains, who were later themselves gunned down by specialist officers.

It is not clear if the fire is linked to the shootings or the killers, but it is continuing to wreak havoc on the community.

Walls of flames, 10m high and fanned by strong winds, were difficult to control.

“The local crews worked hard to keep the fire away from Alan’s property. If it had got away it would’ve been just too much for the Dares and the community at this time,” Supt Waltisbuhl said.

A private funeral is being held for Dare today, with a motorcade of classic cars turning out in his honour.

“He deserves all of this,” his widow Kerry told 7 News.

“He would never ask for it, but he deserves it.”

She added that she would remember her late husband as her “better half”. - news.com.au