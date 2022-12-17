Chilling footage of Qld police killers Gareth and Stacey Train emerges online. Video / Mele Host

The young police officer who managed to survive a targeted ambush on police has come together with her community to honour her colleagues and a brave civilian who lost their lives in the attack.

Constable Keely Brough, 28 was among four officers who attended a remote property in southeast Queensland for a routine missing persons call on Monday when they walked into a wall of bullets fired at them by the residents.

A candlelit vigil was held in honour of the three victims in the nearby town of Chinchilla where the young officer was embraced by her community.

It is the first time Constable Brough has been seen in public since the horror incident which has rocked the tight-knit community 300km west of Brisbane.

Survivor of the Wieambilla police shooting, Constable Keely Brough, is tonight honouring the victims of the attack at a candlelight vigil service in the nearby town of Chinchilla. Photo / Nine News

The 28-year-old had only entered the force nine weeks ago and has been praised for her bravery as the murderous trio cornered her in bushland and tried to “smoke” her out with fire.

Constable Brough made the desperate calls to colleagues that likely ultimately saved her life and the life of Constable Randall Kirk, 28.

Constable Brough is one of two survivors of the attack that killed two other officers and a civilian. Photo / Nine News

A team of sixteen police officers came to the rescue and bravely battled gunfire into the night as attempted to surviving officers and the bodies of the fallen.

Rachel McCrow, 29 and Matthew Arnold, 26, were shot almost immediately after stepping onto the property before the murderers stood over their bodies to kill them “execution style”.

Alan Dare, who lived at a neighbouring property, rushed to help when he smelt smoke and heard the cracks of gunfire but was also fatally shot.

Assistant police commissioner Charysse Pond embraces Constable Keely Brough. Photo / Nine News

Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Charysse Pond was pictured comforting Constable Brough at the ceremony.

The only other survivor Constable Kirk was unable to attend the vigil as he remains in hospital recovering from surgery for a gunshot to the leg.

A guard of honour was formed to pay tribute to the fallen officers with blue and white ribbons pinned to the chests of all attendees.

The community is still trying to come to terms with how this senseless act of terror has befallen their remote town.

On Thursday, more than 200 people paid tribute at Tara police station where two of the officers served.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll told Sky News Australia that she had spoken to the surviving officers on Wednesday.

Constable Randall Kirk has undergone surgery to remove shrapnel and repair injuries sustained in the ambush. Photo / Facebook

“Of course, eternally grateful that they got away with their lives and I saw the scene. I don’t know how they survived,” she said.

“But sadly, bittersweet as well, because they saw their friends die in front of them, so it’s difficult days for them as well.

“They will need a lot of help into the future, a lot of support … wrapped around them by everyone, not just their family and friends, community and colleagues, and we will assist them with that.”