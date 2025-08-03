Stephen Struber and Dianne Wilson were convicted of the murder of Bruce Schuler. Photo / 60 Minutes Australia

The haunting Outback murder of gold prospector Bruce Schuler continues to cast a shadow in Australia 13 years on, with fresh claims of a possible miscarriage of justice.

In a wide-ranging review of the murder, which happened on the vast Palmerville Station in far north Queensland in 2012, 60 Minutes reveals some people, including a Queensland detective, believe Stephen Struber and Dianne Wilson, the husband and wife convicted of Schuler’s murder, may have suffered a miscarriage of justice.

Struber and Wilson owned Palmerville and Schuler was prospecting for gold on the cattle station when he disappeared.

A jury convicted the pair of gunning down Schuler, 48, and they are now in prison.

Schuler’s body has never been found and because of Queensland’s “no body, no parole” laws, the former station owners look set to live out the rest of their lives in jail.