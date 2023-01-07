Kristen Olsen has been charged with murder. The 24-year-old was also charged with arson. Photos / Facebook, Instagram

A woman who describes herself as a “small town barefoot gypsy” on social media has been charged with murder and arson after a beloved country baker and his daughter were found dead in a shed fire.

A major police investigation was launched after the charred bodies of Todd Mooney, 54, and his 10-year-old daughter Kirra were found at their rural Queensland property in Biggenden, west of Maryborough, on December 20.

Officers had been called to reports of a shed fire just after midday and human remains were found. Police originally thought it had been a “terrible tragedy” which was an “accident”.

The shed that went up in flames at Biggenden. Photo / 7 News

But nine days later on December 29, detectives announced they were launching a homicide investigation with scientific examination leading them to believe the fire was deliberately lit.

Kristen Olsen was charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson.

Kirra Mooney and Todd Mooney were found dead on their Biggenden property on December 20. Photo / Supplied

Police said Olsen does not have any known links to Mooney, Kirra or her mother Bec Hansen.

The fire happened the week before Mooney and Hansen, who own the Biggenden Bakery together, were due to marry in a wedding held at the property.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Pettiford said on Friday: “We don’t believe that [Olsen] was known to either of the deceased or Rebecca.”

He would not say whether Mooney and Kirra were dead before the fire started and said he could not comment on the alleged motive.

Olsen, who police said was from Maryborough, recently lived in Cairns, according to her social media.

A video posted on Facebook and Instagram on November 24 shows her walking around barefoot and eating icecream.

In the caption, Olsen wrote: “For those that don’t know, I stand for the land; our ultimate sustainable lifeforce.”

She said her bare feet had taken her to different places and had led her to Far North Queensland – “a town where I am able to be myself”.

She called it a “safe community” and encouraged people to subscribe to her OnlyFans “for full stories, videos and photos of where my feet take me”.

Kristen Olsen describes herself as a gypsy. Photo / Instagram

On the OnlyFans account, she describes herself as “a small town barefoot gypsy, exploring the many pleasures in life”.

Investigators on the case want to hear from anyone who may have seen a white Holden Berlina wagon with a distinctive solar panel on the roof driving in Biggenden on December 20.