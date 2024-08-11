A teenage girl has been charged with murder following an alleged stabbing at a Big4 Caravan Park in Point Vernon. Photo / Google Maps

A teenage girl has been charged with murder following an alleged stabbing at a Big4 Caravan Park in Point Vernon. Photo / Google Maps

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the back at a caravan park on Queensland’s Fraser Coast.

Detective Acting Inspector Craig Mansfield said there was an altercation between a 24-year-old man and the teen girl at the Big4 Hervey Bay Holiday Park, about 300km north of Brisbane, around 9pm on Saturday.

The girl allegedly stabbed the man once in the back.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The girl was taken into custody by Queensland Police and later charged with murder.