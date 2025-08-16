The outage was first reported at 9.49am, the exact time of the quake, but the cause was still being investigated, according to Ergon Energy.
A further 5204 customers were also impacted by a second outage near Hervey Bay, which was also under investigation and first reported at 9.50am.
Residents in Brisbane and swathes of the state’s southeast flooded social media with reports of tremors.
“My house began to noticeably shake/rock for no apparent reason,” one resident of Kelvin Grove in Brisbane’s outer suburbs said.
“WTF! We just had an earthquake,” said a person from Melaney, near the Sunshine Coast.
“I was still in bed and heard a deep rumble like a big truck going down the street, then the house – and bed – started to shake and the windows rattled.
“Next, my nephew’s wife rang, ‘Are you OK!’ They felt it in Brisbane, too!”
Former Premier Steven Miles shared a Google alert of the quake, stating: “Did you just feel the earthquake?”
Storm Chaser Justin Noonan said: “Pretty significant earthquake at that for Australian standards.”
Reports of the quake came in from across the southeast of the state, including Boondall and Oxley in Brisbane, Macleay Island near Moreton Bay, and Gympie.