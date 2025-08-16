Advertisement
Queensland earthquake: 5.6 magnitude tremor felt in Brisbane

By Duncan Evans and Nathan Schmidt
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Geoscience Australia recorded a 5.6 magnitude earthquake near Brisbane on Saturday morning. Photo / Geoscience Australia

Southeast Queensland has been rocked by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake, with tremors felt as far south as Brisbane.

Geoscience Australia reported the quake in a remote area near Goomeri, northwest of the Sunshine Coast, at 9.49am on Saturday.

The quake was measured at a magnitude of 5.6 and at a

