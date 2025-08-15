Emma Lovell, 41, was killed during a home invasion in Brisbane. A teen convicted of her murder has had his sentence reduced.

The teenage killer who stabbed Queensland mother Emma Lovell to death during a Boxing Day home invasion will spend less time in custody after the state’s highest court found the original sentencing judge got it wrong.

On Friday, the Queensland Court of Appeal reduced the non-parole period for the now 20-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the attack at North Lakes in 2022.

The young man had been ordered to serve 70% of his 14-year detention sentence for murder, the longest period a juvenile can spend behind bars under Queensland law, after the sentencing judge labelled the crime “particularly heinous”.

But Justices Bond, Boddice and Freeburn overturned that finding, stating the murder should never have been classified that way.

Justice Boddice said the description was “unsupported by the evidence” and had led to a misapplication of sentencing principles.