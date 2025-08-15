Advertisement
Queensland court reduces sentence for Emma Lovell’s teenage killer

By Andrew Hedgman
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Emma Lovell, 41, was killed during a home invasion in Brisbane. A teen convicted of her murder has had his sentence reduced.

The teenage killer who stabbed Queensland mother Emma Lovell to death during a Boxing Day home invasion will spend less time in custody after the state’s highest court found the original sentencing judge got it wrong.

On Friday, the Queensland Court of Appeal reduced the non-parole period for the now

