Two-year-old Talan was a "happy and adventurous" little boy before he died. Photo / Supplied

A "happy and adventurous" 2-year-old boy has tragically died after being mauled by his family's dog.

Talan suffered serious damage to his skull after being set upon at his family home in Mena Creek, regional Queensland, on Saturday afternoon.

He was rushed to Innisfail hospital following the attack, where he was revived before being flown to Townsville Base Hospital.

Talan then underwent emergency brain surgery, but doctors were unable to stop the internal bleeding, putting immense pressure on his organs.

He was placed in an induced coma but by that stage, he had no brain activity.

His parents said their final farewell before he was pronounced dead on Monday evening.

Talan leaves behind his mum Amber Stewart, dad James Peters, and brothers Lucas, five, and Kaden, who is only 1 month old.

A GoFundMe account has been established in the wake of the tragedy, which has left his parents completely shattered.

Mr Peters described Talan a "special little boy" and said despite his horrific injuries, he fought right up to his last breath.

"He was a brave little soldier. He was happy, adventurous and fearless, and would light up a room with his smile and character," Peters told news.com.au.

"He fought right up until his last breath."

Peters said the family was "so proud of our little boy" and he would "always be with us in our heart".

"He will be dearly missed by all family and friends. We have no words to explain the pain and loss we are feeling at this time," he said.

The fundraiser, established to support the family while they grieved their loss, had raised more than $12,800 in less than 24 hours – more than half of its $21,400 goal.

"We are overwhelmed with all the support we have received from the GoFundMe page and thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts," Peters said.

"We would like to say a special thanks to all the nurses doctors and staff from Innisfail to Townsville, and everyone involved in this horrific tragedy."

The creator of the page, Stewart's cousin, called on the community to support the family while they grieved and continued caring for their boys, Lucas and Kaden.

"As you could imagine this is a truly heartbreaking time for the family, anything and everything helps even if it's only to share it on your page to help get it out there," the page read.

"All funds of this page will be going directly to Talan's family to help pay for his funeral and allow them time off work to grieve the loss of their child."