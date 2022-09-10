Death Gun Salute marking the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, New Zealand Army’s 16 Field Regiment will fire 96 rounds - one round for every year of Her Majesty’s life.

Death Gun Salute marking the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, New Zealand Army’s 16 Field Regiment will fire 96 rounds - one round for every year of Her Majesty’s life.

Ukrainian gunners offered a unique gun salute in honour of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, inscribing shells destined for Russian targets with messages of condolence and respect for the late monarch.

"Keep calm and carry on" and "RIP Queen Elizabeth II" were written on the side of two 105mm point detonating high explosive shells, a picture shared on Twitter by a Ukrainian artilleryman showed.

"Ukrainian artillery men's sincere gratitude and respect to the remarkable leader of a great nation," wrote the Twitter user.

While 16,000 artillery rounds have been part of the £2.3 billion ($4.4 billion) in UK military support to the country, Ukrainian gratitude extends much further than just the weaponry, with soldiers, politicians and civilians offering their condolences on Friday for the late Queen, whose understated support of the Ukrainian people was widely appreciated.

🇺🇦/🇬🇧 Українські артилеристи із вдячністю вшановують славетну лідерку великого народу / Ukrainian artillery men’s sincere gratitude and respect to the remarkable leader of a great nation pic.twitter.com/BGoUGCf1eF — Відбій пожизненной тривоги (@denintern) September 9, 2022

In March, the late Queen showed this support by making a "generous donation" to a humanitarian appeal for Ukraine, according to the Disasters Emergency Committee, an umbrella group of charities in the UK.

Later that month, a bouquet of blue and yellow flowers matching the Ukrainian national colours featured prominently in photographs of the late Queen receiving Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, at Windsor Castle.

During one of her last public appearances in May, the late Queen wore a yellow coat and a yellow hat with blue ribbons, which many Ukrainians interpreted as a deliberate wardrobe choice chosen to match the colour of their flags.

Sharing a photograph of the late Queen wearing yellow and blue, Denys Shmyhal, the Ukrainian prime minister, wrote: "Queen Elizabeth II personifies an entire era in world history, being an example of leadership and dedication to her people. Ukraine will warmly remember the priceless support of Her Majesty."

Королева Єлизавета ІІ уособлювала цілу епоху у світовій історії, була прикладом лідерства та служіння своєму народу. Україна тепло згадуватиме безцінну підтримку Її Величності. Висловлюємо глибокі співчуття @RoyalFamily, Сполученому Королівству та всім народам Співдружності. pic.twitter.com/atwukzkSUt — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) September 8, 2022

The late Queen lived through major conflict and as a teenager volunteered with the women's branch of the British Army during the Second World War. As sovereign, she was the head of the British Armed Forces, which has so far trained nearly 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers to use the kind of heavy artillery that fired Friday's gun salute to Queen Elizabeth.

The armed forces of Ukraine expressed "deep sorrow and sincere condolences" to the UK for "the irreparable loss of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II".

Meanwhile, across the frontlines, many Russians put politics aside to also pay their respects.

Despite the Kremlin's poor relations with Britain worsening considerably since the February invasion, President Vladimir Putin also called the death of Queen Elizabeth an "irreparable loss" in a condolence message on Thursday.

And on Friday dozens of Muscovites laid flowers at the British embassy in Moscow.

"Despite what is going on now, the Queen and the royal house have always been the personification of peace and goodness," Anton Avramets told Reuters after placing a pink bouquet alongside many others on a wall outside the embassy.

His wife Karina said: "She was one of the strongest leaders of Western countries, and now it's a shame the world has lost her."

But for some Ukrainians closer to the frontline of their war, the passing of an elderly monarch of a foreign state merited little attention.

Sasha, a police officer from the Kharkiv region, had other things on his mind as he toured a village that Ukrainian forces liberated this week in an ongoing counter-offensive.

"I'm not sure that everyone in Ukraine knows she is dead," he said, as he stood by a grave being exhumed by Kharkiv war crimes investigators.

"Right now we are deep in our positive emotions because of our district being liberated. We are more focused on that."

But Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko said many others were mourning her passing.

"Without her speeches at 5pm Kyiv time on BBC, Christmas days will not be as good as they used to be," he wrote on Twitter.