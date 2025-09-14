Among the leaders expected at the summit are Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrived in Doha today.
It remains to be seen whether Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, will attend the gathering, though he visited Qatar last week in a show of neighbourly solidarity.
According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, the meeting will consider “a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar”.
‘Rein in Israel’
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Al Jazeera today that the question of Israel’s behaviour “is no longer just a Palestine-Israel issue”.
“The biggest problem right now is Israeli expansionism in the region,” he said.
“Arab and Islamic countries must come together and find a solution based on this newly defined problem.”
Elham Fakhro, a fellow of Harvard’s Middle East Initiative, said she expected Gulf states to “use the summit to call on Washington to rein in Israel”.
“They will also seek stronger US security guarantees, on the basis that Israel’s actions expose the inadequacy of current assurances and have undermined US credibility as a security partner,” she added.
Middle East lecturer Karim Bitar, of Paris’ Sciences Po University, called the gathering a “litmus test” for Arab and Muslim leaders, saying many of their constituents were “sick and tired of the old-style communiques”.
“What they are expecting today is that these countries ... send a very important signal not only to Israel but also to the US that time has come for the international community to stop giving this blank cheque to Israel,” he said.
Qatar hosts the largest US military base in the region and plays a key mediation role in the Israel-Hamas war, alongside the US and Egypt.
Sheikh Mohammed had dinner on Saturday with Trump while visiting the US.
Hamas politburo member Bassem Naim said the militant movement, whose October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war, hoped the summit would produce “a decisive and unified Arab-Islamic position”.
-Agence France-Presse