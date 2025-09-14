Qatar is to host an emergency summit of Arab and Islamic regional leaders tomorrow. Photo / Getty Images

Qatar’s prime minister urged the international community to reject “double standards” and hold Israel accountable, speaking on the eve of an emergency summit called in response to an unprecedented Israeli strike on Hamas members in Doha.

The deadly attack - carried out by one United States ally on the territory of another - sparked a wave of criticism, including a rebuke from US President Donald Trump, who nonetheless dispatched Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Israel in a show of support.

Tomorrow’s emergency gathering of Arab and Islamic leaders will serve as a pointed show of unity among Gulf countries and seek to pile more pressure on Israel, which is already facing mounting calls to bring an end to the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The time has come for the international community to stop using double standards and to punish Israel for all the crimes it has committed,” Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told a preparatory meeting today, adding Israel’s “war of extermination” in Gaza would not succeed.

“What is encouraging Israel to continue ... is the silence, the inability of the international community to hold it accountable.”