Qantas hack: Data from 5.7 million customers posted online after cyber attack

Oliver Hotham
AFP·
2 mins to read

Australian airline Qantas said on October 12, 2025 that data from 5.7 million customers stolen in a major cyber attack in July had been leaked online. Photo / David Gray, AFP

Australian airline Qantas said Sunday that data from 5.7 million customers stolen in a major cyber attack this year had been shared online, part of a leak reportedly involving dozens of firms.

Qantas said in July that hackers had targeted one of its customer contact centres, breaching a computer system

