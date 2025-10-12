Australian airline Qantas said on October 12, 2025 that data from 5.7 million customers stolen in a major cyber attack in July had been leaked online. Photo / David Gray, AFP

Australian airline Qantas said Sunday that data from 5.7 million customers stolen in a major cyber attack this year had been shared online, part of a leak reportedly involving dozens of firms.

Qantas said in July that hackers had targeted one of its customer contact centres, breaching a computer system used by a third party.

They secured access to sensitive information such as customer names, email addresses, phone numbers and birthdays, the blue-chip Australian company said.

Credit card details and passport numbers were not kept in the system, Qantas stressed at the time.

AFP understands the third party involved is software firm Salesforce, which said last week that it was “aware of recent extortion attempts by threat actors”.