The uniforms, which cost about €2000 each ($4028), were made by a workshop in Switzerland and financed by private funds.

However, not all of the 135 men who make up the current ranks of the world’s smallest army will have the privilege of wearing the uniform as it will be reserved for senior officers at gala dinners and other formal events outside the Vatican.

Founded in 1506 by Pope Julius II, the Swiss Guard is responsible for protecting the Pontiff in the Vatican and during his travels, with sentries stationed at the entrances to the Apostolic Palace and during audiences in St Peter’s Square.

On Saturday, it will celebrate the addition of 27 new guards ranging in age from 19 to 30, with an average age of 23.

These Swiss citizens, who must be single and Catholic and over 1.74m tall (5 feet 7 inches), have undergone a series of psychological tests and interviews to ensure they can provide security for the Pope for at least 26 months.

Honour, sacrifice

The swearing-in ceremony for new recruits is usually held in May but was postponed this year due to the death of Pope Francis and the subsequent conclave.

“It is an honour to sacrifice oneself for the defence of the Holy Father ... As a Swiss Catholic, it’s an opportunity we have, and I think we should seize it,” one of the new guards, Nathan, told AFP.

He will take the oath this weekend in front of some 4000 people in the San Damaso courtyard of the Apostolic Palace.

The guards’ surnames are not disclosed for confidentiality and security reasons.

Nathan, 22, from Switzerland’s southern Valais area, has been in service since January and called it an “exceptional” first few months, marked by the special Jubilee year and the election of Leo XIV in May.

Although the sacrifices were many – “we’re not at home, we don’t have our natural environment, our mountains, our friends, our parents” – he said he found in the guard “a family, from day one” with “a deep spirit of camaraderie”.

The guards work six to 12 hours a day for a salary of €1500 a month.

The guards are trained in self-defence, shooting, first aid, and police tactics, but “the main tool remains the spoken word”, said Corporal Eliah Cinotti.

The transition with Leo XIV has been “very easy” – even though the Pope’s security team has noticed an increasing number of stuffed animals being thrown at him during public events.

“He knows what we do and trusts us because he already knew us before” when he was a cardinal, Cinotti said.

-Agence France-Presse