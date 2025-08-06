Advertisement
Punctuality-prizing Germans are deeply frustrated over a train system that is falling apart

By Aaron Wiener, Kate Brady
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Deutsche Bahn is resorting to extreme measures to bring the rail system back up to par. Photo / Unsplash

Germany: the land of beer, sausage, and trains that run on time.

Actually, make that the land where 56% of trains run on time.

More precisely (or imprecisely, depending on how much of a rush you are in), the land where 56% of trains arrive within six minutes of the

