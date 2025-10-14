Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Public executions after Trump leaves Hamas in control of Gaza

Henry Bodkin
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Hamas executed eight men in Gaza following Israeli forces' withdrawal from key urban areas. Photo / Getty Images

Hamas executed eight men in Gaza following Israeli forces' withdrawal from key urban areas. Photo / Getty Images

Hamas has carried out a mass execution in the streets of Gaza as part of a series of bloody reprisals following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from key urban areas.

Footage has emerged appearing to show around eight kneeling, blindfolded men, bearing signs of beatings, being shot dead in front

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save