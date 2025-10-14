Donald Trump said he gave Hamas “approval” to assert control over Gaza after the IDF pulled out to an agreed line.

“Well, they [Hamas] are standing because they do want to stop the problems, and they’ve been open about it, and we gave them approval for a period of time,” the US President said on Monday.

The violent scenes will fuel fears that disarming Hamas, the key next phase in Trump’s plan, will not be straightforward.

The US President returned to Washington on Monday evening after a visit to Israel and Egypt, where he declared “peace in the Holy Land after 3000 years” during a ceremony.

While the ceasefire with Israel has held, allowing for the long-awaited return of the final living hostages on Monday, very little detail on phase two of the plan has been agreed.

Relations between Israel and Hamas remain strained, particularly after a row over the return of the remains of deceased hostages. On Monday, Israel Katz, the Israeli Defence Minister, accused Hamas of violating the agreement by only returning four of the 28 expected bodies.

The failure to locate the remaining bodies has provoked outrage from bereaved families.

Much of the intra-Palestinian violence in recent days has taken place around the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood of Gaza City, where, according to Hamas-affiliated social media, the group carried out a widespread “security campaign” against rivals, believed to be the powerful Dormush clan.

Hamas is also said to have moved against the Abu Samra family in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and called for the death of Khan Younis militia leader Housam al-Astal, who was interviewed by the Telegraph last week, and Yasser Abu Shabab in Rafah. Both men are believed to have collaborated tactically with Israel and accepted material support.

‘Dragged to the execution site’

The execution video showed Hamas fighters moving a large crowd out of the way so as not to be hit by bullets before the killings took place. Some of the prisoners were shirtless and some were dragged to the execution site while being beaten.

Separate footage, bearing the insignia of Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, showed armed militants riding in the back of an SUV with dead bodies at their feet

The Trump peace plan promises an international stabilisation force, although it is not clear which countries will provide troops and how it will be commanded.

Trump said on Monday he wanted an “honest police force” in Gaza but gave no further details.

Concerns over Hamas’ influence

At Monday evening’s ceremony in Sharm el-Sheikh, the guarantors of the new peace plan, the US, Egypt, Turkey and Qatar, signed a document setting out, in general terms, their responsibilities in trying to achieve long-term peace.

Qatar’s role as a guarantor of the peace plan, coupled with the renewed presence of Hamas on the streets, has raised fears among regional powers that the group will continue to maintain influence or eventually regain control. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who are not parties to the peace plan, are said to be concerned about this scenario, according to diplomatic sources.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, five Palestinians were killed by the IDF east of Gaza City after they crossed the so-called “yellow line”, Israel said. The IDF said it attempted to disperse the group, but then fired at the individuals to “remove the threat”.

Israel still retains control of 53% of Gaza, having withdrawn from most of the urban areas. It is expected to leave the Strip entirely, apart from a perimeter security zone, once disarmament takes place.

The “yellow line” represents the boundary for an initial Israeli pull-back.

The Hamas-run health authority said that six Palestinians had been killed today by Israeli army gunfire.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.