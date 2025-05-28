NPR sues Donald Trump over executive order cutting federal media funding. Photo / Getty Images

National Public Radio filed suit today against United States President Donald Trump, seeking to block his order to end federal funding for it and the PBS television network.

Since returning to power in January, Trump has heightened his long-running feud with mainstream US media, which he accuses of being biased against him.

As part of an Administration-wide media crackdown, officials have moved to outright dismantle government-funded news outlets, while the White House has revoked independent management of who covers its events.

Trump this month signed an Executive Order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which oversees NPR and PBS, to stop giving them money.

The Trump Administration said both “have fuelled partisanship and left-wing propaganda with taxpayer dollars, which is highly inappropriate and an improper use of taxpayers’ money”.