PTSD and suicides spike among Israeli troops amid devastation of Gaza war

Shira Rubin, Heidi Levine, and Lior Soroka
Washington Post·
10 mins to read

Israeli soldiers on top of tanks are engulfed in a cloud of dust at a staging area along the Israeli side of the border with Gaza in August. Photo / Heidi Levine, for The Washington Post

Hours after Hamas assailants streamed from Gaza into Israel two years ago, Amir Lorch jumped in his car and sped to the site of the massacre, helping to gather the shattered bodies of his fellow Israelis.

He then deployed in late October 2023 as a reservist with the Israeli Army

