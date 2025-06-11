Texas: Austin, Dallas, San Antonio

Abbott’s call for the National Guard came after protesters gathered in Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and beyond in recent days to decry immigration raids and detentions by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Sharing a border and much culture with Mexico, Texas has been a nucleus of anti-ICE activity.

In Austin, protesters and law enforcement clashed at a demonstration yesterday that led to 13 arrests and some minor injuries among officers.

The Austin Police Department announced that its officers had arrested eight people and that four officers were briefly hospitalised. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that its officers had arrested five people during the protest.

The Austin chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation said that its demonstration was in solidarity with the protests in Los Angeles and that the Austin event’s goal was to get ICE agents to stop deportations and have agents leave the city.

“Texas National Guard will be deployed to locations across the state to ensure peace and order. Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal and will lead to arrest,” Abbott wrote on social media.

He added that members of the state’s National Guard “will use every tool and strategy to help law enforcement maintain order”.

In Dallas, video footage captured by the Associated Press showed law enforcement officers clad in riot gear standing opposite a thin line of protesters, some holding Mexican flags. Both sides appeared calm.

California: San Francisco, Santa Ana

On Tuesday NZT in Northern California, thousands of demonstrators marched through San Francisco’s Mission District, local police said. On Monday, police arrested more than 150 people during the protests, most of whom were cited and released.

A peaceful demonstration began in Santa Ana, which is south of Los Angeles, around its Civic Centre Plaza before rocks, bottles and fireworks were used against law enforcement officers, Santa Ana Police Chief Robert Rodriguez wrote in a statement. This came after a raid by federal immigration authorities.

Chicago

Weaving through its signature architecture and public art, hundreds attended a Chicago rally denouncing ICE raids. Chicago, with its large Mexican population, has been a hot spot for raids.

A video showed a car speeding through a crowd outside an immigration court yesterday. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (Democrat) is set to address the media today.

New York

In New York, crowds marched and gathered outside federal buildings in Manhattan yesterday, including the ICE office, with pictures showing several people holding signs reading “ICE out of NYC” and “Stop the deportations now”.

Photos and video shared on social media showed clashes between police and protesters in some places.

New York police said demonstrators threw bottles at police officers and traffic cones into the roadway, which caused officers to take 86 people into custody. Of those, 52 were issued criminal court summonses and 34 were arrested and charged.

Atlanta

In Atlanta, several hundred people gathered along Buford Highway, a thoroughfare lined with scores of immigrant-owned businesses, to call for an end to targeted immigration arrests there and across the country. At least one person was arrested.

Photos from a protest in Georgia’s capital showed people being detained and fireworks being lit near a group of law enforcement officers in tactical gear.

Philadelphia

Union members came out strong in Pennsylvania after the arrest of David Huerta, head of the Service Employees International Union of California, and to call for an end to federal immigration enforcement.

Philadelphia police said that about 150 demonstrators gathered outside the Federal Detention Centre to protest against ICE and that 15 people were arrested and accused of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault on police.

Raleigh, North Carolina

A demonstration opposed a North Carolina General Assembly bill that would require state law enforcement agencies to co-operate with and assist ICE.

Seattle

Images from a protest in Washington state’s most populous city show people with umbrellas and gas masks staring down men in federal law enforcement uniforms.

Victoria Craw and Daniel Wu contributed to this report.