The previous bus firm’s contract had come to an end after a 30-year concession, but services have continued – presumably by the same company.
Residents similarly pressed home their social demands in January last year, when some 1200 tourists had to be evacuated from Machu Picchu – some without ever laying eyes on the site.
A year earlier, Machu Picchu was closed for 25 days during protests over the impeachment and arrest of then-President Pedro Castillo.
Machu Picchu was built in the 15th century at an altitude of 2500m on orders from the Inca ruler Pachacutec.
It is considered a marvel of architecture and engineering.
Tourism is key to the economy of Peru.
