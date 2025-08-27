Protesters throw stones at Argentina’s leader over a corruption scandal linked to his sister

Argentine President Javier Milei has faced public protest over a corruption scandal. Photo / Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Argentine President Javier Milei was pelted with stones while campaigning near the capital Buenos Aires today by demonstrators protesting against a corruption scandal, AFP reporters said.

The right-wing leader, who was whisked from the scene by his security detail, sustained no injuries after his motorcade was attacked, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni wrote on X.

Milei, who is campaigning for October mid-term elections, was riding in the back of a pick-up truck and greeting supporters in the city of Lomas de Zamora, 20km south of Buenos Aires, when protesters began throwing plants, rocks, and bottles at his vehicle, AFP journalists at the scene said.

The vehicle carrying the president and his sister, Karina Milei, along with other officials, hastily left the scene.

Afterwards, scuffles broke out between supporters and opponents of the libertarian leader.