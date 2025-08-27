Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Protesters throw stones at Argentina’s leader over a corruption scandal linked to his sister

By Tomás Viola
AFP·
3 mins to read

Argentine President Javier Milei has faced public protest over a corruption scandal. Photo / Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Argentine President Javier Milei has faced public protest over a corruption scandal. Photo / Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Argentine President Javier Milei was pelted with stones while campaigning near the capital Buenos Aires today by demonstrators protesting against a corruption scandal, AFP reporters said.

The right-wing leader, who was whisked from the scene by his security detail, sustained no injuries after his motorcade was attacked, presidential spokesman

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save