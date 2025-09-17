US President Donald Trump arrives in the UK for second state visit.

Protesters today projected images of Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on to the castle in England where the United States President will stay during his state visit.

The Led by Donkeys group, which is known for its viral stunts targeting politicians, broadcast a video montage for several minutes on to one of the towers of Windsor Castle, west of London.

The shots – shown shortly before Trump’s arrival in Britain – included the President’s mugshot, portraits of Epstein, newspaper headlines and footage of the two men dancing together.

The local police said four people had been arrested “on suspicion of malicious communications” following the stunt in Windsor.

“We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously,” said Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker of Thames Valley Police, adding that officers “responded swiftly to stop the projection”.