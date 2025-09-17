Trump has struggled to shake off stories about his ties to his former friend Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 before his trial for sexual exploitation.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also been affected, dismissing Lord Peter Mandelson, his ambassador to Washington, following revelations about the envoy’s close ties to the sex offender.
Even before Air Force One touched down, dozens of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered in Windsor to protest against his visit.
Thousands more plan to demonstrate in London overnight NZT, although the US leader will avoid the capital and the public during his stay.
Trump and his wife Melania will stay at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Trump will later join Starmer for a day of political and economic talks at the Prime Minister’s country residence before heading back to the US.
-Agence France-Presse