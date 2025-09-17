Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Protesters project Trump and Epstein images onto Windsor Castle before visit

AFP
2 mins to read

US President Donald Trump arrives in the UK for second state visit.

Protesters today projected images of Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on to the castle in England where the United States President will stay during his state visit.

The Led by Donkeys group, which is known for its viral stunts targeting politicians, broadcast a video montage for several

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save